Firefighters are closer to taming the wildfire that's across the New Jersey-New York border
Firefighters are getting closer to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Firefighters were getting closer Friday to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border on Friday, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze.
The fire, named the Jennings Creek blaze, was 90% contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 70% contained on the Orange County, New York side.
It had burned 7 1/2 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) across the two states, although New York officials said that number is likely to increase somewhat in coming days.
Stronger winds were forecast for the weekend, which could complicate efforts to bring it under complete control. The forecast does not call for rain until Thursday, and firefighters said they will remain on the scene until significant rainfall occurs.
The blaze claimed the life of a New York parks workers who was assisting firefighting crews last week.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
New Jersey fire officials said they would no longer issue updates on the fire, barring serious unforeseen complications.