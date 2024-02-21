Jump to content

Drunk driver who struck and killed an NYPD detective sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

A woman has been sentenced to prison for striking and killing a New York City police detective after speeding through a police roadblock while driving drunk

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 February 2024 19:08
A woman who struck and killed a New York City police detective after speeding through an NYPD roadblock while driving drunk was sentenced Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison.

A jury convicted Jessica Beauvais, 35, of Hempstead of aggravated manslaughter and other charges in October. She was arrested in April 2021 following the death of 43-year-old Anastasios Tsakos.

Tsakos, a father of two and 14-year veteran of the police department, was struck and killed around 2 a.m. on April 27, 2021, while assisting officers at the scene of another fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

Beauvais had a blood alcohol content that was nearly twice the legal limit for driving two hours after the accident, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, and she also was without a valid license.

“Her license had been suspended, she was drunk and had smoked marijuana," Katz said in a news release Wednesday. “For everyone’s safety and wellbeing, including her own, the defendant should not have been behind the wheel of a car.”

A Supreme Court justice sentenced Beauvais to consecutive sentences of 20 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and 2 1/3 years to 7 years for leaving the scene of an incident.

