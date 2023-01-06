Jump to content

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6. 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 06 January 2023 20:26

Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6. 2023

From New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York's Times Square, to Palestinians inspecting the site of a house demolished by the Israeli army in the West Bank village of Kafr Dan, to the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lying out in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

