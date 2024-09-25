John Sterling back in New York Yankees' radio broadcast booth, 5 months after retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



John Sterling returned to the New York Yankees' radio broadcast booth on Tuesday night, five months after announcing his retirement.

Sterling had retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season. He was back working with partner Suzyn Waldman on the WFAN broadcast for the start of the team's final regular-season homestand.

Sterling, who turned 86 on July 4, intends to work the rest of the regular season and all postseason Yankees games.

