Maria Sherman
Thursday 29 June 2023 01:32

The Women's World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat

What's a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world?

In advance of the Women's World Cup, running July 20 through Aug. 20, New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament, which is hosted by their respective countries. They will perform the song at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the first match between New Zealand and Norway.

“Do It Again” recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers — like a marriage between BENEE's 2020 viral hit, “Supalonely,” and Mallrat's accessible experimentalism, found in the song “Groceries.”

“Wake up / This is the start of it," the women sing in the song's ascendant chorus. “Head's up / We're coming home again.”

Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women's World Cup at least $30,000, and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get $270,000, following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament.

