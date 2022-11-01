Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting

Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport

David Porter,Deepti Hajela
Tuesday 01 November 2022 22:16

2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting

Show all 8

Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport, officials said.

The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. Both were in stable condition, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn't authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference.

As darkness fell, police hadn't released details about how the shooting unfolded, who was firing or whether anyone was in custody.

A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching on top of and around the base of at least one multistory apartment building. Police vehicles could be seen placed to block roads in the area.

Recommended

D’Andre Mentor, 23, lives up the street and heard a number of sirens, which brought him outside. He looked down the road and saw a vehicle on fire, and then a slew of law enforcement. Mentor said he’d never seen anything like it in a neighborhood he describes as quiet and residential.

Elijah Moore was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots ring through his neighborhood. He immediately moved away from the window after hearing what he said were “a lot of shots,” possibly more than a dozen.

“I didn’t know what to do, if they were getting into my building,” said Moore, 33.

He turned on the television where he learned more about the shooting. His panic subsided minutes later, he said, when he saw police swarming his neighborhood.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.

Recommended

___

Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story from New York.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in