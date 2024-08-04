Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 August 2024 20:29

Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

Show all 3

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England.

The festival, which ends Sunday, is also one of the biggest multi-day jazz festivals in the world. It has brought legions of people to the coastal Rhode Island community over the decades. Held at Fort Adams State Park, festivalgoers benefited from a cool ocean breeze, a sprinkling of rain and misting fans.

Performers at this year's festival included Elvis Costello, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dinner Party and Samara Joy. Over the years, the festival has welcomed Muddy Waters, Tito Puente, Isaac Hayes, Dizzy Gillespie and dozens of others. Gillespie recorded a 1957 live album at the festival.

The festival sold out all three days this year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in