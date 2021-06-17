AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN ABROAD — President Joe Biden spent his first trip overseas highlighting a sharp break from his disruptive predecessor, selling that the United States was once more a reliable ally with a steady hand at the wheel. But questions remained as to whether those allies would trust that Biden truly represents a long-lasting reset. By Jonathan Lemire and Aamer Madhani. SENT, 1,220 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Some of the most desperately poor countries in the world are seeing a two-headed crisis: a surge in COVID-19 cases and a critical shortage of vaccine. Fears are running high in African nations such as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Uganda. Health experts and world leaders have repeatedly warned that even if rich nations immunize all their people, the pandemic will not be defeated if the virus is allowed to spread in countries starved of vaccine. By Rodney Muhumuza and Farai Mutsaka. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

IRAN-ELECTIONS-NUCLEAR DEAL — Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance as the country prepares to vote Friday for a new president and diplomats press on with efforts to get both the U.S. and Tehran to reenter the accord. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 980 words, photos. Also see IRAN-ELECTIONS-EXPLAINER below.

CONGRESS-IRAQ — The Democratic-led House, with the backing of Biden, is expected to approve legislation to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq. The growing momentum behind the repeal measure comes after years of debate over whether Congress has ceded too much of its war-making authority to the White House. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 700 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after House vote, time uncertain.

HONG-KONG-APPLE-DAILY — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law against a pro-democracy newspaper for the first time, arresting five editors and executives on charges of collusion with foreign powers. By Zen Soo. SENT: 640 words, photos. With HONG-KONG-APPLE-DAILY-PHOTO-GALLERY.

CHINA-SPACE STATION — China has launched its first crewed space mission in five years, sending three astronauts to a new space station that marks a milestone in the country’s ambitious space program. By Sam McNeil. SENT: 620 words, photos. With CHINA-SPACE STATION-EXPLAINER — The significance of China’s new space station.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BLACK-CHURCHES — Members of Black communities across the U.S. have disproportionately fallen sick or died from the virus, so some church leaders are using their influence and trusted reputations to fight back. SENT: 780 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRAL-QUESTIONS-VACCINE-MIXING — Experts say mixing and matching different two-dose COVID-19 vaccines is likely safe and effective, but data still needs to be collected to be sure. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 330 words, graphic.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HONG-KONG-VACCINE-HESITANCY — Coronavirus vaccine incentives offered by Hong Kong companies, including a lucky draw for an apartment, a Tesla car and even gold bars, are helping boost the city’s sluggish inoculation rate. SENT: 880 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan is expected to announce the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins making final preparations for the Olympics starting in just over a month. SENT: 660 words, photos. Also see TOKYO-WHY-ARE-THEY-HAPPENING? below.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-ICU-DOCTOR-PHOTO-GALLERY — Mumbai doctor recounts harrowing COVID-19 surge. SENT: 390 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN-PUTIN-TWO PRESSERS — Biden and Vladimir Putin’s separate news conferences reveal how they see their roles and vulnerabilities at a time when they agree the U.S.-Russia relationship is at a historic low. By Steven Sloan. SENT: 870 words, photos, video. BIDEN-PUTIN-TAKEAWAYS — Biden trip takeaways: Respect, optimism, some skepticism; BIDEN-PUTIN-ISSUES — Biden, Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more.

CONGRESS-JUNETEENTH — The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the nation. SENT: 740 words, photo.

NATIONAL

WESTERN-HEAT-WAVE — An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave brings more triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of the U.S. West, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decades-long drought. SENT: 840 words, photos.

MINNEAPOLIS-PROTEST-FATALITY — A St. Paul man accused of speeding up and driving into a group of protesters in Minneapolis while he was drunk, killing one person, is charged with intentional second-degree murder. SENT: 760 words, photo.

MICHAEL-AVENATTI-NIKE — Prosecutors urged a judge to impose a “very substantial” prison sentence on Michael Avenatti for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. SENT: 580 words, photo.

PUERTO RICO-POWER OUTAGE — A sudden power failure leaves more than 337,000 customers in the dark across Puerto Rico, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the U.S. territory just days ago. SENT: 470 words.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAN-ELECTIONS-EXPLAINER — Iran’s presidential election Friday will determine who will lead the country’s civilian government as tensions remain high between the Islamic Republic and the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. SENT: 580 words, photo. With IRAN-ELECTIONS-CANDIDATES; IRAN-ELECTIONS-GLANCE.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SPORTS

TOKYO-WHY-ARE-THEY-HAPPENING? — Public sentiment in Japan has been generally opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics partly based on fears the coronavirus will spike as almost 100,000 people enter for both events. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. With JAPAN-ANTI-OLYMPICS-ART — “Suffocated”: Art becomes form of protest against Olympics.

US OPEN-FULL FAN CAPACITY — The U.S. Open tennis tournament will allow 100% spectator capacity throughout its entire two weeks in 2021, a year after spectators were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 410 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

TAVIS SMILEY — Three years after workplace misconduct allegations cost veteran TV and radio talk-show host Tavis Smiley his job and a national forum, he’s ending his silence. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

HOW TO REACH US

