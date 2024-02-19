Panarin rallies Rangers to 6-5 win over Islanders in outdoor game at MetLife Stadium

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied from three goals down to beat the rival New York Islanders 6-5 in a Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Panarin knocked in the puck off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and goalie Ilya Sorokin and the puck trickled across the goal line after Dobson knocked the right side of the goal loose. The goal was confirmed after a review.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won their seventh straight and remained perfect in five outdoor games. Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves after allowing at least four goals for the 13th time this season.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was behind the bench for his fifth outdoor game, tying Joel Quenneville for the most in NHL history, and got his first win in the open air.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Islanders, who fell to 0-1-1 in outdoor games — with both losses coming against the Rangers. Dobson had three assists to top 50 for the season and Sorokin had 32 saves.

The Islanders, who lost to the Rangers at Yankee Stadium 10 years earlier, pulled four points behind Detroit for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The second game in two days at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants drew 79,690 — the third biggest crowd for an NHL outdoor game and a little more than 9,000 higher than the attendance of the Devils’ 6-3 win over the Flyers here the previous night.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy fell to 3-3-3 since replacing the fired Lane Lambert on Jan. 20, and dropped his outdoor record to 0-1-1.

Rangers players arrived at the stadium wearing NYPD and FDNY hockey jerseys, while the Islanders were in suits and ties. The start of the game was then delayed about 45 minutes to allow for the shining sun to move off the ice, and the temperature at puck drop at 3:48 p.m. was a windy 39 degrees.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Dallas on Tuesday night before returning to New Jersey to face the Devils on Thursday night.

Islanders: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night to open a two-game road trip.

