Report: Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested

British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 April 2023 10:11

British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe.

Police in Scotland did not identify Peter Murrell as the 58-year old man arrested Wednesday “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." However, Britain’s Press Association said it understood it was Murrell.

Sturgeon, 52, announced her resignation in February after eight years as party leader and first minster of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

A leader who came to dominate Scottish politics, Sturgeon hit an impasse in her fight for independence from the United Kingdom, and divided the party with a transgender rights law.

