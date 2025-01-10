AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Jan. 3 - 9, 2025
Countries across the region celebrated the Epiphany with performance and gift giveaways. Also known as Three Kings Day, it is one of the oldest festivals of the Catholic Church — commemorating the Biblical journey of the three Magi to visit baby Jesus that faithful view as evidence that Jesus was the son of God.
In Venezuela, the opposition held protests a day ahead of Inauguration Day, seeking to block President Nicolás Maduro’s attempt to cling to power despite credible evidence that he lost last summer’s election by a landslide.
An effigy of President-elect Donald Trump was set on fire during a demonstration in Panama City marking Martyrs’ Day, a national day of mourning to honor the 21 Panamanians who were killed during the January 1964 anti-American riots over sovereignty of the Panama Canal Zone.
Brazilians marked the second anniversary of the alleged coup attempt when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings and called for military intervention.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images