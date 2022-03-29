Bid for Nielsen TV ratings company almost doubles to $16B
Brookfield Business Partners is boosting its buyout offer for Nielsen Holdings to about $16 billion after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid
The buyout offer for Nielsen rose to $16 billion Tuesday, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion bid.
A group of private equity investors led by Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately $2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45% of Nielsen’s common equity.
The company said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners. It added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.