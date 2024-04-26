Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Friday 26 April 2024 02:03

Show all 13

April 19 - 25, 2024

Festivalgoers enjoy the Coachella music festival in California, students around the country demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas war and an orca calf exhales a spray of water in a lagoon in Canada.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

