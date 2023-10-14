Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Saturday 14 October 2023 13:37

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Show all 14

OCTOBER 6 - 12, 2023

Supporters of Israel and of Palestinians hold rallies throughout the U.S., a boy plays a drum during a celebration of Indigenous People's Day in Seattle and sunlight streams through the surface of the ocean as a sea lion swims off the coast of California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in