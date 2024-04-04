Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Friday 05 April 2024 00:11

March 29 - April 4, 2024

Worshippers celebrate Easter across the country, Senegalese Muslim migrants pray at a mosque in New York, and dancers perform during auditions for the Radio City Rockettes in New York.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

