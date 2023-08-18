Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Friday 18 August 2023 02:05

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUGUST 11 - 17, 2023

Residents react to the aftermath of deadly wildfires in Hawaii, Ice Cube performs in New York celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, and a boy holds his face to a fan to cool off during a youth baseball tournament in Louisiana.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

