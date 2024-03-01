Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Friday 01 March 2024 00:13

Feb. 23 - 29, 2024

Wildfires burn in the panhandle of Texas, participants embrace each other during a winter swimming event in a frozen lake in Vermont and a baseball player dives for a ball during a spring training baseball game in Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

