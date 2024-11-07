Two people detained after repeated gunfire at cars on busy North Carolina highway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Two people were detained Thursday in an investigation of shootings into eight vehicles and several houses that left one person injured in the Raleigh area this week, the city's police chief said.

Several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and Cary around 5 a.m. during morning rush hour on Wednesday, according to Raleigh police.

In total, there have been 12 reported shootings in southwest Wake County since Monday that authorities believe are connected, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference on Thursday. Authorities said eight vehicles were struck — two on Monday, four on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A police news release also said the four other shootings struck residences Wednesday.

Patterson didn't discuss possible charges, nor did she name the people detained. Police officials said one of them was considered a person of interest and the other was associated with the house where the person of interest was found.

“We are going to continue follow that lead and any other leads we have," Patterson said.

WRAL-TV reported that two dozen law enforcement officers with guns drawn approached a house in Raleigh and led two people out in handcuffs.

There has been one reported injury out of the 12 reported shootings, she said. Early Monday morning, a woman was shot in the leg while traveling on I-40, police said.

Police say they don't believe the shootings were road rage. The shooter is suspected of using a handgun, authorities said. Details of whether the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle while shooting are under investigation.