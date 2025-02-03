New governor tests relations with North Carolina lawmakers with aid request for Helene recovery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein asked state legislators Monday to roughly double their spending so far on recovery from Hurricane Helene, warning that waiting will cause more business closings, housing construction delays and students falling behind.

Speaking in a mountain county hit by the historic flooding, the new Democratic governor said he wants his $1.07 billion request enacted now by the Republican-controlled General Assembly — rather than wait for the two-year budget that starts in July, when he'll make an additional Helene appeal.

At a news conference at a food bank in Mills River, about 260 miles (420 kilometers) west of Raleigh, Stein said the funds are urgently needed in the first half of the year “so that people can get their lives back together.”

“If we do not act, some businesses will not be here in the summer, and we will miss an entire building season before the winter weather comes again,” he warned, calling the funds a high priority.

The largest chunks of his proposal, which contains no tax increases, would fund grants for struggling businesses; help repair and rebuild homes; clean up farm debris; fix private bridges and roads; and replace revenues spent or lost by local governments. There's also money for summer school in districts that lost at least 15 instructional days shortly after Helene's rampage last September.

“We can ensure that our students are set up for long-term academic success.,” Stein said. “All of these components are necessary to building a safer, stronger and more resilient western North Carolina, and they are needed now.”

The state legislature already appropriated last fall well over $900 million for relief and rebuilding efforts and earmarked a couple of hundred million more for that purpose in the future. New House Speaker Destin Hall has said getting bipartisan early-session Helene funding bill to Stein's desk was a top priority.

Advancing Monday's package could provide an early test for Stein, who was sworn in last month, in his efforts to find consensus with Hall and Senate leader Phil Berger. While Republicans control both chambers, they are one seat short of a veto-proof majority.

GOP Rep. Jake Johnson of Polk County, who served on a bipartisan Helene advisory committee organized by Stein last year, spoke at the news conference with an optimistic tone.

“We will start reviewing the governor’s proposed budget and figuring out how we can get these dollars to people who need them the most right now,” Johnson said.

Berger spokesperson Lauren Horsch said Monday that the Senate is reviewing Stein’s proposal and anticipates considering Helene legislation in the coming weeks. Even with the money already put toward the recovery, Horsch added, “there is still more we can do.”

North Carolina state officials reported over 100 deaths from Helene with 74,000 homes and thousands of miles in both state-maintained and private roads damaged. The state budget office estimated that Helene caused a record $59.6 billion in damages and recovery needs. Federal legislation approved in December is projected to provide over $15 billion to North Carolina for rebuilding.

Helene made landfall last Sept. 26 in Florida’s Big Bend and swept far inland, upending life throughout the Southeast. Officials have warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult.

Stein's request to spend money currently sitting in two reserves emphasizes speed.

The $150 million sought for a home reconstruction, repair and buyout program is designed so such work can begin immediately while awaiting the distribution from Washington of similar housing assistance, which could take a year. The state program could assist at least 225 of 5,100 homes estimated to need rebuilding, Stein’s request says.

Stein also wants $150 million for two business grant programs designed to provide up to $75,000 to companies that suffered significant sales and economic losses, it physical damages.

Stein said on Monday that “taking on additional business debt is simply not the answer for small businesses that are already struggling.”

In a special session last week, Tennessee lawmakers approved Gov. Bill Lee’s $470 million package offering further aid for communities ravaged by Helene in the northeast part of that state. The package will help local governments cover loan interest on recovery costs, fuel agricultural and business recovery, fund disaster-related unemployment aid, and pay for rebuilding a badly damaged high school.

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.