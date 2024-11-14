Natural gas flares sparked 2 wildfires in North Dakota, state agency says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Natural gas flares at oil wells sparked two North Dakota wildfires earlier this fall, according to reports from the North Dakota Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators concluded that flares combined with high winds and extremely dry weather and started a wildfire near the town of Keena and another near New Town, the Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday. Officials with ConocoPhillips and Hess Corp., which operate the oil wells, say they're still reviewing the reports.

No one was killed or injured in the two fires that both began Oct. 5, but a combined 14 square miles (36.3 square kilometers) were burned, damaging land and livestock.

The fires were among several in northwestern North Dakota in October that burned up to 118,000 square miles (477.6 square km). Two people died and six were injured in other North Dakota wildfires. Agencies are still investigating what caused the other fires.

Flaring is the act of burning off excess natural gas that comes up along with oil. Oil and gas companies are required to flare natural gas from oil wells that cannot be captured or moved — venting natural gas is illegal and creates more pollution than flaring it.

ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Lexey Long said the company is still reviewing the fire investigation report. The company is committed to providing information to the state fire marshal's office and is working directly with landowners and tenants, Long said in a statement.

“Our focus remains on the safety of our workers, the community and on the protection of the environment,” Long said.

Hess spokeswoman Alison Ritter said the company “is in the process of reviewing the report" and declined further comment.

The fire marshal's office does not issue penalties or have the power to prosecute. It's unclear if either company will face consequences.