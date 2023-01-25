Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings

Prosecutors say they will charge a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 25 January 2023 17:13
Northern California Fatal Shooting
Northern California Fatal Shooting
(©San Francisco Chronicle/Carlos Avila Gonzalez)

Prosecutors say they will charge a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors will file the charges before Chunli Zhao, 66, is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear whether Zhao had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities believe Zhao acted alone when he entered a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay and opened fire, killing four and leaving another seriously wounded, San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials said. He then drove to another nearby farm where he had previously worked and killed another three people, said Eamonn Allen, a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in