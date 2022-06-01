Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom

Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 June 2022 21:58
Mountain Lion Classroom
(San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.

“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.”

Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared “lost and scared."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was called to humanely remove the big cat and return it to its natural habitat, officials said.

Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

