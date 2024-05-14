Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Danish king and his Australian-born wife visit Norway and Europe’s oldest monarch

Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, has welcomed Denmark’s King Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, on their second official visit abroad after the Danish monarch’s mother abdicated this year

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 May 2024 12:21

The Danish king and his Australian-born wife visit Norway and Europe’s oldest monarch

Show all 9

Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, on Tuesday welcomed Denmark’s King Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, on their second official visit abroad after the Danish monarch’s mother abdicated this year.

The 87-year-old Harald returned to work last month following two surgeries to implant pacemakers. The Norwegian royal household said he would scale back official activities, but Harald has said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down after a 52-year reign.

The Danish royal couple arrived in Oslo on their 10th wedding anniversary. Earlier this month, Frederik and Mary made their first state visit to Sweden.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in