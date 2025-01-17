Front of NYC bus left hanging near a Bronx overpass after accident
No injuries were reported after an accident left a New York City bus hanging precariously over the edge of a stone wall by a Bronx overpass
No injuries were reported after a Friday morning accident left a New York bus hanging precariously over a 12-foot (3.7-meter) drop near a Bronx overpass.
No riders were on the Manhattan-bound bus at the time of the accident, which happened at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Photos from the scene show the bus plowed through a retaining wall and ended up with one front tire hanging over a stone wall near a bridge on the Henry Hudson Parkway. Chunks of rubble littered the street that passes below the bridge, according to photos from the scene.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.