An NYC laundromat stabbing suspect is fatally shot by state troopers

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A suspect in a stabbing at a Brooklyn laundromat was fatally shot by state troopers after he crashed a stolen car in upstate New York, police said.

The man, identified by police as Ali Ali, stabbed a worker at a laundromat in the Bath Beach neighborhood several times on the face and neck on Monday, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, New York City police said in a news release that included a surveillance photo of the attacker.

The laundromat's owner told NBC New York that the stabber was irate because his laundry wasn't ready.

Two days later, the same man was driving a stolen car with state troopers in pursuit when the vehicle crashed and caught fire on the New York State Thruway, police said.

Ali fled on foot and was recorded by a trail camera in Highland Mills, a hamlet in Orange County, state police said in a news release.

State police located Ali in a densely wooded area, police said. There was a confrontation and at least one trooper fired a gunshot, striking and killing Ali, the state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.