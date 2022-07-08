AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 2-July 8, 2022
AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 2-July 8, 2022Show all 20
July 2-8, 2022
From Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., wearing red, white and blue netting over her mouth to demonstrate in favor of abortion rights on the Fourth of July at Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, to thousands of revelers in the Spanish city of Pamplona, gathering for the traditional San Fermín bull-run festival, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
