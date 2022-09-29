Jump to content

Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded in Wednesday's shooting at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials say was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds

Thursday 29 September 2022 21:14

Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

Oakland School Shooting

Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials said Thursday was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said a student counselor, a security guard, two students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and immediately opened fire around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. He said a third suspect drove a getaway car. No arrests have been made.

Surveillance video shows the shooters entered the school and “identified an individual or individuals that they were looking to target,” and began to fire, Armstrong said.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized on Thursday, two in serious condition and the other in stable condition, he said. Armstrong declined to say who remained hospitalized, citing the need to protect their safety.

Rudsdale High School has a continuation program for 16- to 18-year-old students who are at risk of not graduating from a regular high school. It also has a newcomer program that serves recent immigrants ages 16-21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries, according to the school’s website.

Armstrong declined to say which program the wounded students attended.

Rudsdale is one of four adjacent schools located on a block in east Oakland. One of the schools has no students on campus. The other two immediately went into lockdown when reports of the shooting began, officials with the Oakland Unified School District said. Classes were suspended at all the schools on Thursday.

