Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 November 2022 13:15
Ohio State-President Resigns
Ohio State-President Resigns
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities.

The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees in a letter Monday but did not explain a reason for her decision to leave about halfway through her contract. She said she timed her announcement to allow for the search for a successor and a “seamless transition.”

The engineer and former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy was chancellor of New York’s public university system before she joined the Buckeyes as president in 2020.

She has led OSU as it navigated challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and litigation over a decades-old sex abuse scandal, while also celebrating achievements including greater spending on research, billions of dollars in construction projects and increased financial support from donors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in