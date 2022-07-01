Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for six death row inmates just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 July 2022 16:17
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case.

Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember were scheduled, starting Aug. 25 with Coddington and followed on Sept. 22 with Glossip.

Glossip's attorney Don Knight planned to file for a new hearing later Friday based on an investigation by a Houston law firm that contends Glossip is innocent.

“We respectfully disagree with the decision of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set an execution date for Richard Glossip before the findings of the (report) ... and new evidence of his innocence, can be heard in a court of law," Knight said in a statement.

We implore the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to strike Richard Glossip’s execution date until this new information can be fully considered,” Knight said.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor asked the state appeals court in June to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge’s rejection of their challenge to the state’s lethal injection method.

The dates are each about one month apart. Glossip's scheduled execution would be followed by those of convicted killers Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember.

