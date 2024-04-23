Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oklahoma police say 5 found dead in home, including 2 children

Oklahoma City police are investigating the deaths of five people, including at least two children, inside a home on the city's southwest side

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 April 2024 01:33

Oklahoma City police called to a home on the city's southwest side Monday discovered the bodies of five people, including at least two children, authorities said.

All five victims had injuries consistent with homicide, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

“This wasn't a carbon monoxide situation or anything like that,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

Knight said a man and woman were among those who were found dead, but he didn't know the gender or ages of all the victims.

He said officers who arrived on the scene backed out of the home after determining all the victims were deceased and that investigators were obtaining a search warrant before they started combing through the scene for evidence.

