Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oklahoma court denies new hearing for death row inmate

An Oklahoma appeals court has denied death row inmate Richard Glossip's request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove he is innocent

Sean Murphy
Thursday 10 November 2022 17:59
Oklahoma Execution Glossip
Oklahoma Execution Glossip
(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip's request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip's boss at an Oklahoma City motel.

Glossip's attorneys raised several propositions in asking the Court of Criminal Appeals for a new hearing, including that he is factually innocent of the murder, the state destroyed vital evidence, his trial attorneys were ineffective and that he is intellectually disabled.

But the court noted that Oklahoma law doesn't allow defendants to continue to appeal issues that have either been raised previously or could have been raised earlier but were not. The court also cast doubt on Glossip's theory that his co-defendant, Justin Sneed, acted alone or with his girlfriend to rob and kill Barry Van Treese.

“The evidence he proffers to support this theory consists of affidavits from jailhouse informers, drug dealers, exotic dancers and residents of the Best Budget Inn,” the court wrote. “These affidavits do not provide the clear and convincing evidence that Glossip would like this court to believe.”

Glossip, who has long maintained he is innocent in the murder-for-hire killing of Van Treese, has narrowly avoided execution several times, including in 2015 when his lethal injection was called off at the last minute when the wrong drug was delivered to the prison. That drug mix-up led to a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma that lasted for more than six years before the state resumed executions last year.

Recommended

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Glossip another temporary reprieve from his scheduled Dec. 8 execution to give the Court of Criminal Appeals more time to consider his last-minute appeals. A separate appeal that alleges prosecutorial misconduct and an attempt by his co-defendant Sneed to recant his testimony, is still pending with the court.

“We still have another petition pending with the court setting forth Sneed’s desire to recant his testimony against Rich and, most shockingly, documenting the prosecutor’s serious misconduct in coaching Sneed to change his testimony in the middle of trial," Glossip's attorney, Don Knight, said in a statement. “Our fight to free this innocent man will continue, and we remain optimistic that truth and justice will prevail, both for Rich and the citizens of Oklahoma.”

Prosecutors acknowledge Glossip did not kill Van Treese, but maintain that he paid Sneed, the hotel maintenance man, to do it. Sneed, who received a life sentence but was spared the death penalty, was a key witness in two separate trials in which Glossip was convicted.

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in