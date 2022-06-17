2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

Police have arrested a second person on in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded

Via AP news wire
Friday 17 June 2022 18:16

Police arrested a second person on Friday in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested Kendall Alexander, 25, at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. He faces one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill, Muskogee police said.

Alexander was being held without bond in the Muskogee County jail and it wasn't known if he had an attorney yet who might speak on his behalf.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival. Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody.

Sharika Bowler died in the shooting and the wounded ranged in age from 9 to 56.

Recommended

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two other people in the case.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in