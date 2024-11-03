Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olivia Rodrigo watches Man United play Chelsea in the Premier League

Via AP news wire
Sunday 03 November 2024 18:25

Olivia Rodrigo was part of the crowd for Manchester United's Premier League soccer game against Chelsea on Sunday.

The pop star emerged from the players' tunnel at Old Trafford and appeared on the side of the field before kickoff.

“Good 4 u @OliviaRodrigo - we hope you enjoy Old Trafford," United posted on X.

Rodrigo, whose hits include Deja Vu and Good 4 U, wore dark sunglasses and a yellow coat. She sat behind former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

It's not the first time she's attended a Chelsea match, having watched the two-time Champions League-winning team play against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last season. She posed for pictures with England international Ben Chilwell after that match and Chelsea said on social media that it had “unlocked” her as a fan and declared “Olivia Rodrigo is a Blue!”

While Rodrigo may have been an unexpected guest at Old Trafford, the club's minority owner Jim Ratcliffe was at a United match for the first time since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on Monday.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

