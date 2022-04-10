Winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards
The winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: “Life of Pi”
New Musical: “Back To The Future - The Musical”
New Comedy: “Pride and Prejudice(asterisk) ((asterisk)sort of)
Family Show: “Wolf Witch Giant Fairy”
Revival: “Constellations”
Musical Revival: “Cabaret”
Actress-Play: Sheila Atim, “Constellations”
Actor-Play: Hiran Abeysekera, “Life of Pi”
Actress-Musical: Jessie Buckley, “Cabaret”
Actor-Musical: Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”
Supporting Actor-Play: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, “Life of Pi”
Supporting Actress-Play: Liz Carr, “The Normal Heart”
Supporting Actress-Musical: Liza Sadovy, “Cabaret”
Supporting Actor-Musical: Elliot Levey, “Cabaret”
Director: Rebecca Frecknall, “Cabaret”
Original score or new orchestrations: “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical”
Theater Choreography: Kathleen Marshall, “Anything Goes”
New Opera Production: “Jenůfa,” Royal Opera
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, “Bajazet”
New Dance Production: “Revisor”
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Choreographer Arielle Smith for “Jolly Folly”
Set Design: “Life of Pi”
Lighting Design: “Life of Pi”
Sound Design: “Cabaret”
Costume Design: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Old Bridge” at the Bush Theatre
