Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Olympic highlights from Day 12 of the Paris Games

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 August 2024 21:39

AP PHOTOS: Olympic highlights from Day 12 of the Paris Games

Show all 20

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A gallery of highlights on Day 12 of the Olympics captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in