Nebraska's governor to leave hospital after he was bucked off a horse and broke his ribs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to be released from the hospital Friday — two days after getting nine titanium plates installed during a surgery to stabilize the ribs he broke when he was bucked off a horse last weekend.

Some of the Nebraska Medicine doctors who have been treating Pillen since he was flown to the hospital in Omaha on Sunday from Columbus said he had improved significantly since the rib procedure on Christmas Day. Pillen has been breathing easier and getting around better the past two days, trauma surgeon Dr. Zach Bauman said.

“Prior to surgery he was extremely uncomfortable from the rib fractures. He had a lot of movement of those rib fractures clicking and popping,” Bauman said.

Pillen plans to return to work next week while continuing his recovery at the governor's residence in Lincoln, his office said. But his doctors said they want him to wait until he is fully recovered before considering getting back on a horse.

Pillen, 68, suffered a number of injuries when he fell, but was fortunate not to have any head injuries. On the day he arrived at the hospital, doctors performed a minimally invasive procedure called a prophylactic embolization to stop the bleeding from a spleen injury.

During both the spleen and rib procedures, Nebraska's Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly acted as governor temporarily.

In addition to those injuries, Pillen also had a minor fracture in one of his vertebrae and a kidney laceration, but both of those are expected to heal on their own in the weeks ahead.

Pillen and his family said in a statement that they were grateful for the care he received from the doctors and nurses at Nebraska Medicine and for the well-wishes he received from Nebraskans.

Pillen was elected governor in 2022. Dr. Charity Evans said he should be ready to work with lawmakers when the state Legislature returns next month.