Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 July 2024 20:54
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.

The Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported after the crash, which prompted the closure of the right lane of northbound I-294 for more than an hour, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer brand, which has several Wienermobiles, told the Chicago Sun-Times it's “grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries.”

Video from the crash scene shows that the yellow and orange Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck with apparent damage visible on part of the vehicle's hot dog shape.

