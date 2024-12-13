Canadian government asks labor board to intervene in Canada Post strike as Christmas nears
Canada’s labor minister says he's asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order about 55,000 striking Canada Post employees back to work after a four week strike that disrupted mail service during the busy holiday season
Canada's labor minister announced Friday he is asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order about 55,000 striking Canada Post employees back to work after a four week work stoppage that disrupted mail service during the busy holiday season.
Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon said if the board agrees the two sides are at an impasse, union members will be told to return to work until May, while an inquiry is launched to determine why the two sides cannot come to an agreement.
“Canadians are rightly fed up,” MacKinnon said. “I have a responsibility to protect Canadians.”
With Christmas fast approaching there was no apparent movement at the bargaining table.
MacKinnon had previously rebuffed calls for Ottawa to intervene, saying it’s up to the two sides to work out a deal.
The key issues include wages, job security and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.