Who will win at the Oscars? See full predictions from AP's film writers
Ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are offering their complete list of predictions
Coyle and Bahr offered their thoughts on the actors and films likely to win Oscars in top categories last week. But here are their picks in all 23 categories, ranging from the short films to best picture.
Best Picture
BAHR: “Oppenheimer”
COYLE: “Oppenheimer”
Actress
BAHR: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
COYLE: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Actor
BAHR: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
COYLE: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Supporting Actress
BAHR: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
COYLE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Supporting Actor
BAHR: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
COYLE: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Director
BAHR: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
COYLE: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Documentary
BAHR: “20 Days in Mariupol”
COYLE: “20 Days in Mariupol”
International Film
BAHR: “The Zone of Interest”
COYLE: “The Zone of Interest"
Animated Film
BAHR: “The Boy and the Heron”
COYLE: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Original Screenplay
BAHR: “Past Lives,” Celine Song
COYLE: “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Adapted Screenplay
BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan
COYLE: “American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
Production Design
BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
COYLE: “Poor Things,” Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek
Cinematography
BAHR: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
COYLE: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
Costume Design
BAHR: “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
COYLE: “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
Film Editing
BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
COYLE: “Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
Makeup and Hairstyling
BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel
COYLE: “Maestro,” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell
Sound
BAHR: “The Zone of Interest”
COYLE: “Oppenheimer”
Visual Effects
BAHR: “The Creator”
COYLE: “Godzilla Minus One”
Score
BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
COYLE: “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
Song
BAHR: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
COYLE: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Animated Short
BAHR: “Ninety-Five Senses”
COYLE: “Letter to a Pig”
Documentary Short
BAHR: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”
COYLE: “The Last Repair Shop”
Live-Action Short
BAHR: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
COYLE: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”