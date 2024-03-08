Who will win at the Oscars? See full predictions from AP's film writers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are offering their complete list of predictions.

Coyle and Bahr offered their thoughts on the actors and films likely to win Oscars in top categories last week. But here are their picks in all 23 categories, ranging from the short films to best picture.

Best Picture

BAHR: “Oppenheimer”

COYLE: “Oppenheimer”

Actress

BAHR: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

COYLE: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Actor

BAHR: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

COYLE: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Supporting Actress

BAHR: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

COYLE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Supporting Actor

BAHR: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

COYLE: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Director

BAHR: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

COYLE: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Documentary

BAHR: “20 Days in Mariupol”

COYLE: “20 Days in Mariupol”

International Film

BAHR: “The Zone of Interest”

COYLE: “The Zone of Interest"

Animated Film

BAHR: “The Boy and the Heron”

COYLE: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Original Screenplay

BAHR: “Past Lives,” Celine Song

COYLE: “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Adapted Screenplay

BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

COYLE: “American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

Production Design

BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

COYLE: “Poor Things,” Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek

Cinematography

BAHR: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

COYLE: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Costume Design

BAHR: “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

COYLE: “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

Film Editing

BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

COYLE: “Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

Makeup and Hairstyling

BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel

COYLE: “Maestro,” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

Sound

BAHR: “The Zone of Interest”

COYLE: “Oppenheimer”

Visual Effects

BAHR: “The Creator”

COYLE: “Godzilla Minus One”

Score

BAHR: “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

COYLE: “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

Song

BAHR: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

COYLE: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Animated Short

BAHR: “Ninety-Five Senses”

COYLE: “Letter to a Pig”

Documentary Short

BAHR: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

COYLE: “The Last Repair Shop”

Live-Action Short

BAHR: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

COYLE: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”