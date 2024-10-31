Southern California county official pleads guilty to bribery charge in COVID funds scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A high-ranking elected official in Southern California’s Orange County has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in a far-reaching scheme that misused COVID-19 relief funds aimed at helping the elderly.

Andrew Do, a county supervisor who recently resigned his post, entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana, California, on Thursday under an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Do, 61, apologized to his family and people who depended on him in a statement he read in court.

“I have great sorrow for my actions,” he said.

Authorities said Do took more than half a million dollars in bribes while helping ensure COVID-relief funds were channeled to an organization that claimed to be feeding elderly and disabled people. The group, Viet America Society, where Do’s daughter, Rhiannon Do, was listed as an officer, didn’t spend most of the money it received for the meals on providing them, authorities said, adding some of the funds were spent on real estate.

The case comes in a long-running investigation into Viet America Society and as Orange County — which is home to more than 3 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego — filed a civil lawsuit alleging the group misused federal funds. Federal officials said only 15% of more than $9 million funneled to the group went to provide meals.

Andrew Do came to the country as a Vietnamese refugee and went on to become a prosecutor and city councilmember before winning a seat on Orange County’s five-person board of supervisors. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.

Authorities have said Rhiannon Do is cooperating with the investigation and won’t be charged.