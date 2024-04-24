Authorities confirm 2nd victim of ex-Washington officer was 17-year-old with whom he had a baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that a body found at the home of a former Washington state police officer who killed his ex-wife before fleeing to Oregon, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was that of a 17-year-old girl with whom he had a baby.

Elias Huizar, 39, a former police officer in Yakima, went on the run Monday afternoon after killing two people, including his ex-wife, Amber Rodriguez, 31, whom he shot eight times outside a West Richland elementary school in front of their 9-year-old son and other witnesses, police said. Rodriguez had recently obtained a protection order against Huizar.

Police said they found the other victim at Huizar's home Monday. On Wednesday, they confirmed that victim was Angelica M. Santos, 17, whom Huizar had met several years ago in his role as a middle school resource officer in Yakima, court records show.

He impregnated her when she was 15, according to a court filing by Rodriguez. Their 1-year-old baby was found safe Tuesday in the vehicle Huizar was driving when he exchanged gunfire with pursuing Oregon State Police troopers and then took his own life.

In February, Santos and a 16-year-old friend reported to police that Huizar had sexually assaulted the 16-year-old while she was passed out at his home. Huizar was charged with rape of both girls but had posted bail.

Days later, Rodriguez wrote in her petition for a protection order that her divorce from Huizar became final last year and that she had not been aware that he was having a relationship with the same teen he had met as a resource officer until he was charged with rape.

She said she feared for the safety of her children and that she would be seeking a modification of their parenting plan. She filed for the modification last Friday, court records show. The protection order was issued in February and was to remain in effect for a year; under it, Huizar was barred from possessing firearms.

The Yakima Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Huizar left the department in 2021 “after receiving discipline.” It did not provide any other information.

The Richland School District said it terminated Huizar’s employment following his arrest in February. It said it had received recommendations from the Yakima School District before hiring him in 2022, and that he had passed background checks.