Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Accused 'ghost candidate' faces campaign finance charges

A former city commissioner in central Florida accused of being a “ghost” candidate in a 2022 county commission race has been arrested on several campaign finance charges

Via AP news wire
Monday 08 May 2023 21:08

A former city commissioner in central Florida accused of being a “ghost candidate" in a 2022 county commission race has been arrested on several campaign finance charges.

Former Kissimmee Commissioner Carlos Irizarry Sr., 67, of Buena Ventura Lakes, was arrested Friday on eight counts of willful certification of false or incomplete campaign treasure’s reports and six counts of deliberate failure to report campaign expenditures as required, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

State investigators said they began looking into Irizarry last year following allegations that he was paid to enter the Osceola County Commission District 4 race to affect its outcome. Kissimmee and Osceola County are located immediately south of Orlando.

After comparing bank records to Irizarry’s campaign treasure’s reports, inspectors said they identified a pattern of providing false information. In eight reports, Irizarry reported false campaign expenditures and lied about charitable donations made by the campaign, officials said. After the filing fee, Irizarry spent the remaining funds on personal items like day spas and restaurants, investigators said.

The term “ghost candidate” refers to someone who does little or no campaigning and only enters a race to siphon votes from one of the legitimate candidates.

Recommended

FDLE officials wouldn't say whether anyone else was involved in Irizarry's candidacy scheme, but Jackie Espinosa, another candidate in Irizarry’s commission race, filed a lawsuit last fall accusing Irizarry of running to steal Hispanic votes and allowing the seat's incumbent to win. The lawsuit was later dismissed, but an appeal is ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed against the incumbent.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case. Jail records didn't list a criminal defense attorney for Irizarry, and his civil attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in