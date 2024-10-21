Tropical Storm Oscar brings winds and heavy rains to eastern Cuba

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tropical Storm Oscar advanced across eastern Cuba early Monday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the island already beleaguered by a massive power outage.

Its maximum sustained winds were blowing at 60 mph (95 kph) early Monday as Oscar moved west-southwest at 5 mph (8 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Oscar made landfall in the eastern province of Guantanamo, near the city of Baracoa, on Sunday evening with winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

Rain and flooding in low-lying areas were reported in eastern provinces. Cuban media said 2-meter (6.5-feet) swells were hitting the coast and roofs and walls in Baracoa had been damaged.

The storm is expected to move across the island into Monday and approach the central Bahamas on Tuesday, U.S. forecasters said.

Cuba suffered an islandwide power blackout Friday. Some electrical service was restored Saturday, but most residents remain without power. The country's energy minister expressed hope the grid could be restored Monday or Tuesday.