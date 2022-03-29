Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies from illness at 62
The Ottawa Senators say owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness at age 62
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness, the team said Monday night. He was 62.
The team announced Melnyk's death with a statement from his family that mentioned “an illness he faced with determination and courage.” The statement did not explain what the illness was, and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional details.
Melnyk had a liver transplant in 2015 after a public campaign for a donor. He had owned the Senators since 2003, when he bought the NHL club for $92 million.
The Toronto native was involved in other businesses around Canada and in 2010 had an estimated net worth of $1.21 billion.
“Mr. Melnyk provided me, my teammates, and many Sens players who came before us with an opportunity to live out our dream,” captain Brady Tkachuk posted on Twitter. “The Ottawa community will miss you greatly. Condolences to your family.”
