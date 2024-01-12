Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Jan 6-January 12, 2024

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 January 2024 06:32

JANUARY 6-JANUARY 12, 2024

In Pakistan polio remains endemic while dozens killed by bomb explosions in Iran and Nigerians morn 140 people killed on new years eve.

The war between Hamas and Israel continues and Donald Trump appears in a court room.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

