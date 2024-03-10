2 killed as a motorcycle loaded with explosives detonates in the Pakistani city of Peshawar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A motorcycle packed with explosives went off in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Sunday morning, killing two people and severely injuring another, police said.

The motorcycle carried between 4 and 5 kilograms (9 to 11 pounds) of explosives when it detonated in the Board Bazaar area of Peshawar, said Kashif Abbasi, senior superintendent of police operations in Peshawar.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and it is unclear if the blast was intentional.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as the TTP. The city has seen several deadly attacks in recent years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the victims. “We are fully determined to root out terrorism,” he said, according to a statement from his office.