AP Week in Pictures: Global | Dec. 8 - Dec. 14, 2023

Dec. 8 - 14, 2023

Migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Palestinians detained in Gaza. Oprah poses with her new portrait — featuring the color purple — at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, and a model works a haute couture show in Lithuania. Rain in Congo, snow in Beijing and dazzling light shows in Paris and Milan.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

