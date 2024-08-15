AP Photos: Gaza In Mourning

Support truly

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is now in its 11th month, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

This photo gallery highlights images of Palestinians as they mourn their loved ones, as captured by Associated Press photographer Fatima Shbair throughout the war in Gaza.

