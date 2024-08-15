AP Photos: Gaza In Mourning

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Associated Press
Thursday 15 August 2024 11:32

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is now in its 11th month, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

This photo gallery highlights images of Palestinians as they mourn their loved ones, as captured by Associated Press photographer Fatima Shbair throughout the war in Gaza.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

