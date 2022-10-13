Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem

Israeli police and Palestinians have clashed in neighborhoods throughout east Jerusalem

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 October 2022 06:51

Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem

Show all 3
Israel Palestinians

Israeli police and Palestinians clashed in neighborhoods throughout east Jerusalem overnight Wednesday, some of the fiercest unrest the contested city has seen in months.

Tensions in east Jerusalem have been surging this week as police have conducted intensive searches in one neighborhood for the perpetrator behind a deadly shooting earlier this week that killed a soldier.

The overnight clashes, which appeared to have subsided by Thursday morning, come as tens of thousands of Jews were flocking to Jerusalem to celebrate the weeklong Sukkot holiday, surging into Jerusalem's Old City, often a focal point for tensions.

Police said they arrested 23 people following the confrontations, half of them minors. Police said masked protesters threw firebombs and stones and set off fireworks toward officers. Video footage released by Israeli police showed a street littered with burning detritus and trash bins set alight.

Police said in some cases officers used live fire against the protesters, but there was no immediate report of injuries.

Recommended

The police manhunt has stifled life for residents of the Shuafat refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a hardscrabble neighborhood that has long seen neglect at the hands of Israeli authorities. Police initially closed the neighborhood's entry and exit points and while they have since reopened, officers are stopping every car moving in and out of the city, triggering snarling traffic jams and disrupting the residents' daily routine.

In response, shops, businesses and schools across east Jerusalem closed down on Wednesday in protest at the police measures and in solidarity with Shuafat.

The uptick in violence in the flashpoint city comes amid soaring tensions in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been carrying out nightly raids since the spring in what it says is an attempt to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed, making this year the deadliest since 2015. Israel says most of those killed were militants, but local youth protesting the incursions and other civilians have also been killed.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and later annexed that part of the city. It considers the entire city its eternal, undivided capital. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state, with Jerusalem's eastern flank as capital.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in