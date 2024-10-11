Migration through Darien Gap increased in September, led by Venezuelans after the election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The number of migrants crossing the Darien Gap — a rugged jungle passage between Colombia and Panama — increased sharply in September, according to Panamanian government data, and a human rights organization says there’s less capacity to assist migrants.

Venezuelans have led mass migration through the Darien since 2022, and make up much of the increase since that country's recent controversial presidential election.

“The crackdown in the wake of the July 28, 2024 elections in Venezuela has led to an increase in immigration,” Refugees International said in a report published Friday. The report was based on dozens of interviews with migrants at reception stations in Panama and Costa Rica.

More than half a million migrants, a record number, crossed the Darien in 2023. More than 65% of them were Venezuelan. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, who took office on July 1, promised to curb migration by closing several access points.

He also said he would implement a repatriation program with the help of the United States, which has so far added flights to Colombia, Ecuador, and India. The U.S. government agreed to pay for deportation flights for those migrants deemed inadmissible.

The plan has not been applied to Venezuelan migrants because Panama, like neighboring Costa Rica, suspended its relations with Caracas after refusing to recognize the electoral victory claimed by Nicolás Maduro. Flights between the two nations are paralyzed.

As of Oct. 7, the number of migrants who had crossed through the Darien this year was 277,939 or 36% less than the same period in 2023, according to the Panamanian Ministry of Security. However, the same data showed a sharp increase in September compared to August.

Records show that 25,111 migrants crossed last month, 51% more than in August with more than 80% of them Venezuelans. The numbers also included Colombians, Ecuadorians, Chinese and dozens of other nationalities.

“The (migratory) measures and the rhetoric from the Panamanian government could have temporarily discouraged migration, but not in the long-term,” said the organization.

“When they exit Darien, migrants encounter less humanitarian aid in Panama," the report said. "For those who aren’t Venezuelan they encounter the threat of deportation.”

Refugees International said this is due in part to the suspension of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in early March by the previous Panamanian administration. The organization provided humanitarian aid to migrants, but was suspended because of an expired agreement with the country's Ministry of Health.

MSF had suggested that the suspension was in retaliation for multiple accusations made against Panamanian authorities for not addressing unprecedented rates of sexual violence in the Darien during the first months of 2024, according to the report.

MSF informed the AP on Thursday that it has resumed its activities since last week at the Lajas Blancas reception station after Panamanian authorities approved a three-month medical intervention. MSF said that from January 2023 to February 2024 it provided more than 72,700 migrants with medical care.

Follow AP's Latin America coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america